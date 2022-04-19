Glide High School’s Dylan Ackerman (5) scores a run behind Umpqua Valley Christian pitcher Ty Hellenthal during the third inning at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg on Tuesday. The Monarchs won, 4-1.
Umpqua Valley Christian freshman pitcher Ty Hellenthal throws against Glide in Roseburg on Tuesday. Hellenthal pitched a complete-game four-hitter in the Monarchs' 4-1 victory.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide High School’s Dylan Ackerman (5) scores a run behind Umpqua Valley Christian pitcher Ty Hellenthal during the third inning at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg on Tuesday. The Monarchs won, 4-1.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide second baseman Lucas Miller forces out Umpqua Valley Christian's Sean Simonson as he turns a double play in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide shortstop Kaden Allen stretches for a hit that bounces just beyond his reach against Umpqua Valley Christian in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide sophomore pitcher Bryce Swain throws against Umpqua Valley Christian in Roseburg on Tuesday.
The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs took over sole possession of first place in the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball race Tuesday night, defeating the Glide Wildcats 4-1 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Umpqua Valley Christian (12-4, 5-0 SD4) entered the contest ranked No. 3 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll, while defending state champion Glide (8-8, 4-1) was No. 9.
"It was a good high school baseball game. Anytime you beat a team that's right with you, it's important," UVC coach Dave York said. "Credit to our guys. We made some errors in the third inning (when Glide scored its lone run), but didn't let it snowball on us."
The Monarchs got a solid performance on the bump from freshman Ty Hellenthal, who pitched a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
"Ty did a great job," coach York said. "He didn't have his best stuff, but competed. He had to command his fastball more."
"I didn't think (Hellenthal) was overpowering, but give him credit. He got stronger as the game wore on," Glide coach Justin Bennett said.
UVC outhit the Wildcats 9-4. Daniel Withers and Levi Heard were both 2-for-3, while Nathan York and Hellenthal each went 2-for-4. Withers and Heard knocked in runs for the Monarchs.
Kevin Shaver reached base all three times, getting beaned once and contributing a pair of sacrifice bunts.
Sophomore Bryce Swain took the loss for Glide, allowing nine hits and one earned run in six innings. He walked one, hit two and didn't strike out a batter.
"It was a really good, competitive game," Bennett said. "I thought we played a decent game, but not at the level we're capable of. I thought Bryce was really efficient. He commanded the strike zone and pitched to contact, but we had some errors that hurt us."
"(Swain) keeps the ball down and works the strike zone," Dave York said. "He's really composed."
Braxton Dill finished with half of Glide's hits, going 2-for-4 with a triple. Swain and Dylan Damewood had singles. The 'Cats stranded eight baserunners.
"We had some opportunities, but couldn't come up with the big hit," Bennett said.
Both teams are scheduled to be in action Thursday, weather permitting. UVC travels to Bandon for a nonleague game, while Glide travels to Drain to face North Douglas/Yoncalla in a league counter.
Glide;001;000;0;—;1;4;3
UVC;010;120;x;—;4;9;3
Swain and Dill; Hellenthal and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Swain. 3B — Dill (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.