Cascade Christian, the No. 1-ranked baseball team in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, has only three losses on the season.
Two of them have come to the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs.
UVC, which is No. 3 in the 2A/1A coaches poll, handed the Challengers a 12-8 loss in a nonleague game on Wednesday at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford.
The Monarchs — who have won the Special District 5 regular season title — edged Cascade Christian 1-0 on March 18 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Umpqua Valley Christian (24-2 overall) never trailed in Wednesday's game, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning and leading 9-4 after three.
Cascade Christian (21-3) scored four times in the fourth to cut the deficit to one, but the Monarchs scored the last three runs of the contest.
"It's a good win for our program," Monarchs coach Dave York said.
Umpqua Valley Christian finished with 11 hits off four C.C. pitchers. Leadoff hitter Ty Hellenthal was 3-for-3 with a double, walk and three runs.
Daniel Withers went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, Tygue Barron was 2-for-4 and Brooks Potter knocked in three runs in the victory.
Sean Simonson and Hellenthal shared the pitching duties. Simonson started and got the decision, giving up six hits and four earned runs with one strikeout, one walk and one hit batter in three innings.
Cole Shields was 2-for-3 with two runs for the Challengers. Owen Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Ashton Moody was 2-for-4 with a three-bagger and two RBIs, and Triston Wallace and Clark Bonner both collected a pair of hits.
UVC will play a nonleague game at 2A/1A No. 1 Kennedy Monday. Cascade Christian, which leads the 3A Far West League, hosts No. 2 South Umpqua in a league doubleheader Tuesday.
UVC;513;002;1;—;12;11;4
C. Christian;310;400;0;—;8;12;1
Simonson, Hellenthal (4) and Shaver; Moody, Stofflet (4), Letendre (5), Thompson (6) and Wallace. W — Simonson. L — Stofflet. 2B — Potter (UVC), Shaver (UVC), Hellenthal (UVC), Thompson (CC), Wallace (CC), Stofflet (CC). 3B — Withers (UVC), Thompson (CC), Letendre (CC), Moody (CC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
