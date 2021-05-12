Umpqua Valley Christian bounced back from an early five-run deficit and handed Bandon an 18-8 loss in a nonleague prep baseball game on Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Monarchs (10-2 overall) took the lead for good with nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and closed out the Tigers (9-6) with six runs in the sixth to put the 10-run rule into effect.
"Overcoming a tough first inning was good for our guys," UVC coach Dave York said. "The bottom third of our order did a great job tonight."
Pierce Gettys was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Blake Withers went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Devin McLaughlin was 2-for-4 with three runs and Elijah Huntford knocked in two runs for UVC. Cleanup hitter Josh Luther was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Colton Siewell was 2-for-3 for Bandon.
Nathan York and Daniel Withers shared the pitching duties for the Monarchs, York going the first two innings and Withers working the last four.
UVC (8-1 Special District 4) is scheduled to play a league game at Elkton Thursday.
Bandon;500;003;—;8;7;1
UVC;092;016;—;18;11;4
Minkler, Devine (2), Watjen (6) and Dyer; N. York, D. Withers (3) and Guastaferro. W — York. L — Devine. 2B — Watjen (B), Bether (B).
