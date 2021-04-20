Umpqua Valley Christian received a solid pitching performance from Elijah Huntford and handed Elkton a 7-3 loss on Tuesday in a Special District 4 baseball game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Huntford allowed eight hits and three earned runs over five innings, striking out eight and walking one. The Monarchs (3-1) were led offensively by freshman Daniel Withers, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs.
Sam Guastaferro and Blake Withers each knocked in two runs for UVC. Cash Boe went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Cooper Peters and Trevyn Luzier each had two hits for the Elks (0-2).
Elkton;001;020;0;—;3;8;1
UVC;211;012;x;—;7;8;0
Clevenger, Peters (2) and Anderson; Huntford, York (6) and Guastaferro. W — Huntford. L — Clevenger. 2B — Luzier (E), Clevenger (E), D. Withers 2 (UVC), Guastaferro (UVC), York (UVC), Luther (UVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.