Through 13 games, the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs have played like one of the top Class 2A/1A baseball teams in the state.
The Monarchs have benefited from playing a tough nonleague schedule. They improved to 9-4 overall and 3-0 in Special District 4 play with an 11-0 win over Riddle/Days Creek in five innings Tuesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
UVC's losses have come to Kennedy, 5A North Bend, 3A Douglas and 3A Cascade Christian. Kennedy (No. 1), Douglas (No. 10) and Cascade Christian (No. 2) are all ranked in the top 10 in the latest OSAAtoday coaches polls.
While longtime UVC head coach Dave York is pleased where his team is at, he feels there's still plenty to work on as the Monarchs pursue the SD4 title and hope to make a deep run in the state playoffs.
"I feel pretty good about this group," York said. "I like them, they're a fun group to work with. They like the game and want to work at it, and want to improve.
"We're growing, we're getting better. We're competing which is good, and I've tried to push this group on purpose. I'd like to see us be more consistent in some areas. I'd like to see us swing it better in key spots and get through big moments."
The Monarchs have outscored their opponents 112-42 this season. Sophomore Tygue Barron pitched a two-hit shutout Tuesday against Riddle/Days Creek, striking out 11 and walking none.
Umpqua Valley Christian has three seniors on its roster — Nathan York, Josh Luther and Joshua Salchenberg. The Monarchs lost seven seniors off last year's club that finished 12-5 overall during the COVID-abbreviated season.
"This is probably the deepest (pitching) staff I've had," Dave York said. "We have six guys and probably can go eight deep. We don't have an overpowering guy, but a bunch of guys who throw strikes and get outs.
"Tygue Barron did a great job tonight. He commanded the strike zone with three pitches. He threw his breaking pitch for a strike, and when he has his breaking pitch working that makes his fastball better. The guy works backward a little bit."
UVC finished with nine hits in the victory. Freshman Ty Hellenthal was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs, Nathan York went 2-for-3 with two runs and Josh Luther was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
Barron aided his cause by knocking in two runs.
"Our approach (at the plate) was a lot better tonight," coach York said. "We hit a lot of balls hard. Once we put it together offensively we'll be tough."
Tucker Halstead and Kellen Canty hit singles for the Irish (4-5, 1-3).
The Monarchs were without sophomore catcher/third baseman/pitcher Kevin Shaver (broken nose).
Umpqua Valley is ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll. Kennedy is No. 1, Dufur/South Wasco County No. 2, St. Paul No. 4 and Regis No. 5. Glide, another SD4 team and the defending state champion, is No. 9.
The Monarchs are scheduled to host Oakland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a league contest. Friday's nonleague game with Douglas in Winston has been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday at Champion Car Wash Field.
Riddle/DC;000;00;—;0;2;4
UVC;343;1x;—;11;9;1
Halstead, Geiger (4) and Geiger, Benefiel (4); Barron and Hellenthal. W — Barron. L — Halstead. 2B — Luther 2 (UVC), Hellenthal 2 (UVC).
