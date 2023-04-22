Kevin Shaver pitched a no-hitter in the first game and Tygue Barron only gave up one hit in the second game as No. 3-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Oakridge 13-0 and 15-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 baseball doubleheader on Friday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Both contests were stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Shaver struck out nine and walked two. Barron went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for UVC (17-2, 9-0 SD5) in the opener. Levi Heard was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, and Daniel Withers knocked in three runs.
The Monarchs stroked 13 hits in the nightcap. Shaver was 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs. Barron went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Ty Hellenthal, Sean Simonson and Joe Buechley each added two hits.
Barron fanned three and walked two. Jason Miller had the lone hit for the Warriors (5-7, 2-3).
Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to play at Camas Valley Monday.
First Game
Oakridge;000;00;—;0;0;4
UVC;813;1x;—;13;11;1
Barker, Miller (4) and Tiller; Shaver and Hellenthal. W — Shaver. L — Barker. 2B — Heard (UVC). 3B — Withers (UVC).
Second Game
Oakridge;000;00;—;0;1;2
UVC;080;7x;—;15;13;3
Palanuk, Roach (2), Briggs (2), Miller (4) and Tiller; Barron and Shaver. W — Barron. L — Palanuk. 2B — Barron (UVC). HR — Shaver (UVC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
