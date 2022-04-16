Umpqua Valley Christian downs Douglas, 8-1 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 16, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Umpqua Valley Christian avenged an earlier loss to Douglas this season, defeating the Trojans 8-1 in a nonleague baseball game on Saturday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.Ty Hellenthal, Nathan York and Daniel Withers combined on a two-hitter for the Class 1A Monarchs (11-4 overall), who are No. 3 in the OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches poll.Kevin Shaver went 2-for-2 and Nathan York was 2-for-4 with two triples and two runs in the victory.Garrett Schulze and Colby O'Toole hit singles for the Trojans (6-5), No. 10 in the 3A coaches poll. Douglas committed five errors."We played a complete game," Monarchs coach Dave York said. "We got contributions from so many guys." Douglas is scheduled to open Far West League play Tuesday in Medford against St. Mary's. UVC will host No. 9 Glide Tuesday in a Special District 4 contest.Douglas;000;000;1;—;1;2;5UVC;012;005;x;—;8;7;2Martin, Richardson (4), Ledbetter (6) and Lounsbury, Paul; Hellenthal, York (5), Withers (7) and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Martin. 3B — York 2 (UVC). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man facing multiple sex abuse charges Three-car crash sends at least two to the hospital After more than 40 years, 'Lime Lady' will find her forever home Police investigating reported break-in at Casey's Restaurant One dead in early Friday morning house fire east of Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Umpqua Valley Christian downs Douglas, 8-1 Glendale's Wytcherley, Sutherlin's Turner win events at Prefontaine Rotary meet Wayman helps power Roseburg to a sweep of No. 5 South Medford South Medford takes two from Roseburg, 3-2 and 7-5 Glide wins the day at Maynard Mai Invitational track and field meet Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
