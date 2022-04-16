Umpqua Valley Christian avenged an earlier loss to Douglas this season, defeating the Trojans 8-1 in a nonleague baseball game on Saturday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

Ty Hellenthal, Nathan York and Daniel Withers combined on a two-hitter for the Class 1A Monarchs (11-4 overall), who are No. 3 in the OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches poll.

Kevin Shaver went 2-for-2 and Nathan York was 2-for-4 with two triples and two runs in the victory.

Garrett Schulze and Colby O'Toole hit singles for the Trojans (6-5), No. 10 in the 3A coaches poll. Douglas committed five errors.

"We played a complete game," Monarchs coach Dave York said. "We got contributions from so many guys."

Douglas is scheduled to open Far West League play Tuesday in Medford against St. Mary's. UVC will host No. 9 Glide Tuesday in a Special District 4 contest.

Douglas;000;000;1;—;1;2;5

UVC;012;005;x;—;8;7;2

Martin, Richardson (4), Ledbetter (6) and Lounsbury, Paul; Hellenthal, York (5), Withers (7) and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Martin. 3B — York 2 (UVC).

