Ty Hellenthal and Daniel Withers combined on a four-hitter and Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Reedsport 10-0 in five innings on Friday in a nonleague baseball game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Hellenthal, a freshman, gave up three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over four innings to get the decision. Withers, a sophomore, allowed one hit with three strikeouts in one inning of work.
The Monarchs (2-0) entered the contest ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A/1A preseason coaches poll and Reedsport (0-2) was No. 10.
"Our pitching was very good and Ty was outstanding," UVC coach Dave York said. "We got some key, timely hits."
Withers led UVC's hitting attack, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. Nathan York was 3-for-3 with a triple, double and three runs, Kevin Shaver went 2-for-2 and Tyler Haynes was 2-for-3.
Kyren Johnson went 2-for-3 for the Brave.
The Monarchs are scheduled to play Pilot Rock at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the UVC Spring Break Tournament. Reedsport travels to North Douglas/Yoncalla for a twin bill on March 26.
Reedsport;000;00;—;0;4;2
UVC;150;4x;—;10;11;1
D. Johnson, Seeley (4) and Train; Hellenthal, Withers (5) and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Johnson. 2B — York (UVC), Withers 2 (UVC). 3B — York (UVC). HR — Withers (UVC).
