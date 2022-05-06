RIDDLE — The third-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team remained in sole possession of first place in the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 race with an 11-6 victory over Riddle/Days Creek on Thursday.
It was the 12th straight win for the Monarchs (18-4, 8-0 SD4), who hold a one-game lead over second-place Glide.
UVC led 11-0, but the Irish (5-10, 2-7) scored six runs over the last two innings.
"The Riddle kids really competed. They've improved and took advantage of our mistakes," Monarchs coach Dave York said. "It wasn't our best game, but it was good to get a win."
Freshman Ty Hellenthal got the decision for UVC, pitching into the seventh inning. He allowed six hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. UVC committed five errors.
Kevin Shaver went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for Umpqua Valley Christian. Will Haynes was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Tyler Haynes went 2-for-5 with a two-bagger.
Kacey Benefiel went 3-for-3 with two runs for Riddle/Days Creek. Ryan Newton knocked in two runs and Wyatt Geiger tripled.
UVC is scheduled to visit Oakland and Riddle will host North Douglas/Yoncalla Tuesday.
UVC;031;232;0;—;11;12;5
Riddle;000;005;1;—;6;8;3
Hellenthal, York (7) and Shaver; Harris, Stufflebeam (3), Halstead (4) and Geiger. W — Hellenthal. L — Harris. 2B — W. Haynes (UVC), Withers (UVC), T. Haynes (UVC). 3B — Shaver (UVC), Geiger (R).
