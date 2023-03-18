In a matchup of top 10 teams, the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs prevailed in a pitchers' duel with the Cascade Christian Challengers, winning 1-0 in a nonleague game on Saturday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Daniel Withers scored the only run of the game and Kevin Shaver knocked in the deciding run with a single in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Class 1A Monarchs (3-0 overall), who were ranked No. 2 in the OSAAtoday 2A/1A preseason coaches poll.
Sophomore Ty Hellenthal pitched the shutout, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Cascade Christian, which is No. 1 in 3A, got a strong pitching performance from senior Owen Thompson, who gave up four hits and an unearned run in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out 10 and walked one.
"That was a very good high school baseball game," UVC coach Dave York said. "Ty Hellenthal pitched very well and we got a timely hit when we needed it."
The Monarchs return to Special District 4 play Wednesday, visiting Camas Valley.
C. Christian;000;000;0;—;0;4;1
UVC;000;100;x;—;1;4;0
Thompson, Lefendre (5) and Wallace; Hellenthal and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Thompson.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
