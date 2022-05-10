OAKLAND — The Oakland baseball team gave third-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian all it could handle on Tuesday.
The Monarchs clinched at least a share of the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 crown with a 2-1 victory, winning its 13th straight game.
Josh Luther went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for UVC (19-4, 9-0 SD4), which scored what turned out to be the deciding run in the top of the fifth inning. Kevin Shaver pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Cole Collins, Ty Percell and Brayden Webb all had two hits for the Oakers (10-8, 5-4). Percell singled in Collins in the first. Collins gave up two hits and one earned run in four innings, fanning nine.
Percell, who took the loss, sustained a leg injury while pitching in the fifth inning.
"Give credit to Oakland's pitching for keeping us off-balance and attacking us," UVC coach Dave York said. "Their kids really competed."
"It was a good high school baseball game," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We played right with the best team in the league."
Lane said the Oakers had a golden scoring opportunity with no out in the sixth, but UVC rightfielder Tyler Haynes made a diving catch of a Baker Brooksby line drive, preventing a likely run. Alex Vanassche was thrown out at first for a double play.
