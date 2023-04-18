Umpqua Valley Christian and South Umpqua, two Top 10 baseball teams in their respective classifications, played a competitive nonleague game on Tuesday night.
The Monarchs, who are No. 3 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A/1A coaches poll, scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk to Brooks Potter in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Lancers 3-2 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
UVC, which received a forfeit win over Riddle/Glendale, improved to 15-1 on the season. The Lancers, No. 4 in 3A, dropped to 12-3 overall.
Ty Hellenthal went 3-for-4 with two runs for the Monarchs, who outhit S.U. 9-5. Logan Anderson, Daniel Withers and Ty Haynes all were 2-for-3. Kevin Shaver came home with the deciding run in the seventh.
UVC used three pitchers, with Tygue Barron getting the decision in relief. Louden Cole, the Lancers' third pitcher of the game, took the loss.
Jace Johnson and Angel Chavez each had a hit and RBI for South Umpqua. Cole was 1-for-2 with two walks and a run.
The Lancers are scheduled to play a league doubleheader at No. 3 Brookings-Harbor Saturday. UVC will host No. 10 Bandon/Pacific in a nonleague contest at 7 p.m. Thursday.
S. Umpqua;200;000;0;—;2;5;1
UVC;100;010;1;—;3;9;0
Johnson, Camp (4), Cole (7) and Sinohui, Wilborn; Shaver, Withers (4), Barron (6) and Hellenthal, Shaver (4). W — Barron. L — Cole. 2B — A. Chavez (SU), Simpson (SU).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
