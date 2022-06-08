Umpqua Valley Christian seniors Josh Luther and Nathan York, who led the Monarchs into the Class 2A/1A state championship baseball game, were selected the Special District 4 Co-Players of the Year in a vote of the league coaches.
UVC went unbeaten in SD4 play. Umpqua Valley Christian's Dave York was named Coach of the Year.
Luther, a first baseman, and Nathan York, a center fielder, were joined on the first team by freshman pitcher Ty Hellenthal, sophomore catcher Kevin Shaver, sophomore infielders Tygue Barron and Daniel Withers, and junior outfielder Levi Heard.
Making the first team from Glide were sophomore pitcher Bryce Swain, senior catcher Braxton Dill, junior infielder Kaden Allen and senior outfielder Colby Bucich.
Other first-team picks included junior pitcher Cole Collins, senior catcher Baker Brooksby and sophomore designated hitter Ty Percell of Oakland, senior pitcher Tristan Herrera and senior outfielder Waylon Beckham of North Douglas/Yoncalla, junior infielder Cash Boe and utility Trevyn Luzier of Elkton, and senior Chase Greer of Riddle/Days Creek.
Collins was voted the Pitcher of the Year.
Class 2A/1A Special District 4
Baseball All-League
Co-Players of the Year — Josh Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Nathan York, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
Pitcher of the Year — Cole Collins, jr., Oakland.
Coach of the Year — Dave York, Umpqua Valley Christian.
First Team
PITCHERS — Bryce Swain, soph., Glide; Cole Collins, jr., Oakland; Ty Hellenthal, fr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Tristan Herrera, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla. CATCHERS — Braxton Dill, sr., Glide; Baker Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Kevin Shaver, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian. FIRST BASEMAN — Josh Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian. INFIELDERS — Cash Boe, jr., Elkton; Kaden Allen, jr., Glide; Tygue Barron, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Daniel Withers, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian. OUTFIELDERS — Nathan York, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Waylon Beckham, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla; Colby Bucich, sr., Glide; Chase Greer, sr., Riddle/Days Creek; Levi Heard, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian. UTILITY — Trevyn Luzier, soph., Elkton. DESIGNATED HITTER — Ty Percell, soph., Oakland.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Tucker Halstead, fr., Riddle/Days Creek; Jacob Dunnavant, sr., Glide. CATCHER — Trenton Rabuck, jr., North Douglas/Yoncalla. FIRST BASEMAN — Blair Doud, fr., Riddle. INFIELDERS — Will Haynes, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Tucker Kallinger, soph., North Douglas/Yoncalla; Kacey Benefiel, fr., Riddle. OUTFIELDERS — Dylan Ackerman, sr., Glide; Ty Haynes, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Andrew Allen, soph., Elkton. UTILITY — Lucas Miller, fr., Glide. DH — Nathan Rausch, jr., Elkton.
Honorable Mention
INFIELDERS — Caden Reigard, soph., North Douglas/Yoncalla; Alex Vanassche, fr., Oakland; Leland Good, sr., Oakland.
