Baseball doesn't always have to be pretty. It just has to be effective.
Such was the case for the top-seeded Umpqua Valley Monarchs, who rallied from an early deficit to fend off visiting Lakeview 5-4 in the second round of the Class 2A/1A baseball playoffs Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
"The funny thing about this group is they're a little young, but they're not phased by getting hit in the mouth," Monarchs coach Dave York said. "We knew coming in that Lakeview was going to be a tough draw."
The Honkers were the final qualifier for the 16-team playoff bracket, but took UVC to task immediately, throwing a three-run sucker punch in the top of the first inning against Monarchs freshman pitcher Ty Hellenthal.
"It was just a battle," Hellenthal said. "We just had to go out there and scrap for runs like we always do."
After the bumpy start in the top of the first, the Monarchs fought their way back in the bottom of the frame, getting a sacrifice fly from Josh Luther to score Nathan York, followed by another sac fly by Daniel Withers which scored Kevin Shaver.
The game was tied at 4-4 entering the bottom of the sixth, when Nathan York singled up the middle, stole second base, went to third on a Shaver groundout and scored on a line drive sacrifice fly by Hellenthal to left field.
From there, Withers slammed the door on the Honkers in the top of the seventh. Withers opened the frame with a strikeout of Gavin Patterson, but yielded an infield single to Max Graham before getting Hunter Greer to hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Withers picked up the win in relief, yielding just one hit with two strikeouts. Hellenthal recovered well from his rocky first inning, scattering seven hits with two walks. Three of Lakeview's four runs were earned.
"He didn't have his best stuff today, but he's probably the most composed freshman we've had," coach York said of Hellenthal.
"He's the youngest guy on the team, and he's been our best pitcher all season," Nathan York added. "He just throws strikes, and he's not going to let a bad zone or the other team affect him at all."
Nathan York had four of the Monarchs' seven hits, scoring three runs and stealing a base. Hellenthal had one hit and drove in three runs, and Levi Heard and Tyler Haynes also had hits for UVC.
"This is a fun group," Dave York said. "They have the least amount of experience in the playoffs of any group I've had. They're very young, but the kids just battle. They love the game and they love each other, and it's a lot of fun to be around."
Graham went 2-for-4 to lead the Honkers, who finished the season with a 20-5 record.
Umpqua Valley Christian (23-4) will host No. 8-seeded Bandon at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Tigers eliminated No. 9 Western Christian 4-1 Wednesday.
Lakeview;300;010;0;—;4;8;0
UVC;210;101;0;—;5;7;1
Maxwell, Havely (3) and B. Markus; Hellenthal, Withers (6) and Shaver. W — Withers. L — Havely. 2B — Patterson (L), York 2 (UVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.