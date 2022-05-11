A six-run second inning proved to be enough for third-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian, which fended off a Glide rally in the late innings to take a 6-4 win Wednesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game at Sewell Field in Glide.
The Monarchs — winners of 14 straight — completed an unbeaten SD4 season with a 10-0 record and improved to 20-4 overall.
The Wildcats dropped to 13-9 on the season and finished second in league at 8-2 — both losses coming to UVC.
"A good win for our club," Umpqua Valley Christian coach Dave York said. "We got the big inning early and they got runs late. (Pitcher) Ty Hellenthal was outstanding for us and made some key defensive plays."
Hellenthal, a freshman, went the distance. He gave up eight hits and three earned runs over seven innings, striking out two and walking two.
"Hellenthal did what he does — he did a great job commanding the strike zone," Glide coach Justin Bennett said. "Offensively I was happy with our approach and our bats are headed in the right direction."
Glide finished with eight hits.
Bennett was pleased his team didn't quit after falling behind by six runs. The Wildcats scored one run in the fourth and added three more in the seventh.
"We got popped in the mouth. We could've easily rolled over, but I'm proud of the way we competed until the very end," Bennett said. "(UVC) is a really good club. There were a lot of good things that came out of today."
Senior Colby Bucich took the loss for Glide, giving up six hits and six earned runs with four strikeouts, seven walks and one hit batter over five innings. Sophomore Bryce Swain pitched the last two frames, allowing two hits and no runs.
"(Colby) struggled with his command the first two innings, then after a short rain delay did a great job in innings three-five," Bennett said.
Will Haynes went 3-for-4 with a double and Tyler Haynes was 2-for-3 for the Monarchs. Josh Luther doubled and knocked in two runs and Tygue Barron had two RBIs.
UVC left 10 runners on base.
Braxton Dill was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats. Lucas Miller went 2-for-3.
Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to host No. 7 St. Paul at 11 a.m. Saturday in a nonleague contest at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
UVC;060;000;0;—;6;8;3
Glide;000;100;3;—;4;8;0
Hellenthal and Shaver; Bucich, Swain (6) and Dill. W — Hellenthal. L — Bucich. 2B — Luther (UVC), W. Haynes (UVC), Dill (G).
