They say it's tough to beat a team three times in a season, but the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs pulled it off against the Glide Wildcats on Wednesday night.
After scoring three runs to cut the deficit to one, ninth-ranked Glide left the tying run on second base in the top of the seventh inning and lost to UVC 8-7 in the championship game of the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball playoffs at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Monarchs (22-4 overall) — who are riding a 16-game winning streak — are the top seed from SD4 heading to the 2A/1A state playoffs, which begin Monday. Umpqua Valley Christian has a bye in the first round and will host a second-round contest Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.
Glide (14-10) and North Douglas/Yoncalla (10-12) will also represent the league in the playoffs. The Wildcats defeated the Warriors 4-2 earlier Wednesday to advance to the SD4 title game.
"Not the cleanest of games. We took advantage of some of Glide's miscues in the field tonight," UVC coach Dave York said. "Ty (Hellenthal) battled through seven innings (on the mound) and did a great job for us. Once again, the lower part of our (batting) order came through in big spots."
Glide finished with seven errors in the contest and UVC made four.
"Defense was a killer for us," Wildcats coach Justin Bennett said. "It was frustrating to watch us shoot ourselves in the foot. I'm proud of Colby (Bucich, Glide's starter). He did an awesome job and was around the plate, but we just didn't pick him up on defense at all."
Hellenthal, a freshman, went the distance, giving up 15 hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.
Bucich, a senior, allowed eight hits and two earned runs in six innings of work. He fanned six and walked three before being relieved by Jacob Dunnavant in the seventh.
Glide took an early 3-0 lead, but UVC scored five runs in the bottom of the second to go ahead for good. The Monarchs pushed their lead to 8-3 in the fifth before the Wildcats made their comeback.
"(Hellenthal) is a heck of a competitor," Bennett said. "The saavy he has on the mound is very impressive."
Levi Heard, the No. 8 batter in the UVC order, went 3-for-4 with three runs. Tygue Barron was 2-for-4 with a double and run and Kevin Shaver had three RBIs.
Designated hitter Marcus Lologo led Glide, going 3-for-4 with two runs. Kaden Allen, Bucich, Dylan Ackerman, Carter Minott and Lucas Miller each added a pair of hits. Minott knocked in two runs.
UVC left 10 runners on base and Glide stranded nine.
In the first game, the arm and bat of sophomore Bryce Swain sparked the Wildcats past North Douglas/Yoncalla.
Swain pitched a complete game, giving up six hits and no earned runs with 10 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. He also aided his cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and run.
"Bryce was awesome," Bennett said. "He filled up the zone and gave us everything we needed."
Lologo stroked an RBI triple in the sixth for Glide.
Tucker Kallinger took the loss for the Warriors. He allowed four hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
Waylon Beckham went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for North Douglas.
"I love the way they (Warriors) play," Bennett said. "They're scrappy and play as a team. (Kallinger) did a good job of keeping us off-balance."
N. Douglas;000;000;2;—;2;6;1
Glide;100;003;x;—;4;4;3
Kallinger and Rabuck; Swain and Dill. W — Swain. L — Kallinger. 2B — Swain (G). 3B — Beckham (ND), Lologo (G), Swain (G).
Glide;300;001;3;—;7;15;7
UVC;052;010;x;—;8;8;4
Bucich, Dunnavant (6) and Dill; Hellenthal and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Bucich. 2B — Barron (UVC).
