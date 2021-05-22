PHILOMATH — The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs ended their truncated spring baseball season on Saturday with another tough one-run loss.
Lakeview pushed over a run in the top of the eighth inning and defeated UVC 11-10 in a consolation game of the "Class 2A/1A Title Week" tournament at Philomath High School.
Umpqua Valley Christian (12-5) lost 14-13 to Heppner/Ione Thursday, letting a seven-run lead slip away in the seventh inning.
Lakeview and UVC combined for 33 hits. Sam Guastaferro, playing in his final game for the Monarchs, went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs. Guastaferro hit a grand slam in the seventh to tie the contest.
Daniel Withers went 3-for-4, and Evan Buechley, Josh Luther, Kevin Shaver and Sean Simonson each added two hits for the Monarchs, who struggled defensively with seven errors.
Max Graham went 4-for-6 with three RBIs for the Honkers (13-1).
"Once again, our defense came back to bite us," UVC coach Dave York said. "We couldn't close it out when we needed to. I'm proud of this group for what they accomplished."
UVC loses seven seniors to graduation: Buechley, Koby Sewall, Pierce Gettys, Blake Withers, Devin McLaughlin, Guastaferro and Elijah Huntford.
Lakeview;103;002;41;—;11;17;4
UVC;005;001;40;—;10;16;7
Alves, Patterson (7), Damuth (8) and Erickson; B. Withers, Guastaferro (6) and Guastaferro, Shaver (6). W — Damuth. L — Guastaferro. 2B — Patterson (L), Graham (L), Buechley (UVC), Shaver (UVC). 3B — McLaughlin (UVC). HR — Guastaferro (UVC).
(0) comments
