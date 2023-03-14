The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team has some talented pieces returning for the 2023 season.
The Monarchs opened their season with a 10-0 nonleague win over Glide in five innings on Tuesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Umpqua Valley Christian — which lost to Kennedy in the Class 2A/1A state championship game last year — was ranked No. 2 in the OSAAtoday preseason coaches poll. Kennedy was No. 1, Regis No. 3, Knappa No. 4 and Blanchet Catholic No. 5.
"It's a good group," said UVC coach Dave York, who returned seven starters from the 2022 club that finished 25-5 overall. "We're 11-12 deep and I like our pitching staff."
The Monarchs, who have five seniors on their roster, took a 7-0 lead over the 3A Wildcats after two innings. UVC tacked on three more in the fourth and the contest was stopped after five due to the 10-run rule.
Ty Hellenthal and Daniel Withers combined on a one-hitter for Umpqua Valley Christian. Hellenthal, a second-team all-state pitcher as a freshman, heads the pitching staff after going 9-0 with a 1.82 earned run average.
Hellenthal gave up one hit in three innings of work against Glide, striking out five.
The Monarchs finished with eight hits at the plate, with Hellenthal going 2-for-4 with a triple, double and two runs. Ty Haynes went 1-for-1 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs, and Tygue Barron knocked in two runs.
"I thought for the first game we were efficient," York said. "We were very good on the mound, didn't have a three-ball count."
Barron was a second-team all-state selection as an infielder, while Kevin Shaver (catcher), Levi Heard (outfielder) and Withers (infielder) all made the third team.
Kaden Allen had the only hit for the Wildcats. Lucas Miller took the loss and was relieved by Dylan Damewood in the third inning.
The Wildcats, guided by Justin Bennett, have just three seniors on their roster.
Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to open Special District 5 play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Riddle at Bill Gray Legion Stadium. The game was moved due to poor field conditions in Riddle.
Glide will host Bandon/Pacific at 8 p.m. Thursday in a nonleague game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
Glide;000;00;—;0;1;2
UVC;430;3x;—;10;8;1
Miller, Damewood (3) and Kercher; Hellenthal, Withers (4) and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Miller. 2B — Shaver (UVC), Hellenthal (UVC), Barron (UVC). 3B — Hellenthal (UVC).
