Second-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian and No. 7 St. Paul engaged in an offensive nonleague prep baseball game on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, with the Monarchs pulling out a 14-13 victory thanks to two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Monarchs, who have won 15 straight, improved to 21-4 on the season. The Buckaroos dropped to 17-5.
Umpqua Valley Christian, the 2A/1A Special District 4 champion, pounded out 19 hits.
Will Haynes went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Daniel Withers was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Kevin Shaver went 3-for-5 with a two-bagger and three runs for UVC. Ty Hellenthal, Josh Luther, Tygue Barron and Levi Heard all added two hits.
Withers got the decision in relief, working the seventh inning.
Warren Rose went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs for St. Paul. Clancy Koch was 3-for-3 with four runs and Lance Tuck had three RBIs. The Buckaroos stranded nine baserunners.
Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to host a SD4 playoff game Wednesday.
St. Paul;160;003;3;—;13;12;4
UVC;520;302;2;—;14;19;14
Smith, Rose (2), Tuck (4) and Schindler; York, Barron (3), Shaver (6), Withers (7) and Hellenthal. W — Withers. L — Tuck. 2B — Rose (SP), Shaver (UVC), Barron (UVC), Withers (UVC), York (UVC). 3B — W. Haynes (UVC).
