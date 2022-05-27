After grinding out a one-run win over Lakeview on Wednesday, top-seeded Umpqua Valley Christian had an easier time of it with No. 8 Bandon Friday in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball playoffs.
Daniel Withers led a potent offense with four hits and pitchers Kevin Shaver and Withers held the Tigers to one run as the Monarchs rolled to an 11-1 victory in five innings at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The contest was stopped early due to the mercy rule.
Umpqua Valley Christian (24-4) won its 18th straight game and will host No. 4 Dufur/South Wasco County (24-2) Tuesday in the semifinals. The Rangers, who won the Special District 7 title, shut out No. 12 Neah-Kah-Nie 10-0 in five innings Friday.
The Monarchs took an early 7-1 lead against the Tigers (17-7) and never looked back, scoring three runs in the fifth to seal the deal. Withers, who went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, knocked in the final run with a single.
"We're just real comfortable at the plate right now," Withers said. "At the beginning of the season we weren't hitting too good, but now we're just coming through. It's been a blessing for us coming through in the playoffs.
"We're really balanced (offensively), as you can tell from this game. I knew we needed one more run (in my final at-bat), knew I had to put the ball in play. I didn't want to pitch another inning."
Ty Hellenthal was 3-for-3 with a double and four runs and Nathan York went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger for the Monarchs, who finished with 11 hits overall. Tygue Barron knocked in three runs with a single.
"We barreled some baseballs," UVC coach Dave York said. "It was really nice to see us come alive offensively. We got what we needed from Kevin (Shaver) on the mound and Daniel (Withers) came in and did a good job in the last inning."
"You can't ask for anything better (than playing at home)," Shaver said. "This is such a beautiful field. We're pretty confident and just ready to play another game."
Shaver started on the bump and went four innings, giving up four hits and an unearned run with six strikeouts and two walks. Withers finished, hurling a scoreless fifth inning.
Bandon scored its only run of the contest on an error with two outs in the second.
"I did all right, could've done better," Shaver said. "I tried to throw everything over the plate — sometimes I did, sometimes I didn't. Some of their batters swung at bad pitches and that kind of helped me out a little. My curveball was pretty good and they started chasing it."
"We have no overpowering guys, but guys who can throw strikes and put the ball in play and let the defense work," Withers said.
Dylan Kamph and Chris Butler were both 2-for-3 for the Tigers.
The home field has aided the Monarchs, who'll host their third straight game of the playoffs Tuesday.
"It's a big deal," Dave York said. "It's good for the kids ... they don't have to change uniform colors and get to sleep in their own beds. This team has to play loose to be good. It's not a group that plays uptight. If they play uptight and get quiet, we know we're in trouble."
"We're playing on it every day," Withers added. "We know the hops, the turf, the bounces. It's a huge advantage."
The other semifinal Tuesday pits No. 3 Knappa (21-4) at No. 2 Kennedy (25-3).
Bandon;010;00;—;1;6;3
UVC;250;13;—;11;11;1
Butler, C. Lang (2) and Siewell, Butler (2); Shaver, Withers (5) and Hellenthal, Shaver (5). W — Shaver. L — Butler. 2B — Hellenthal (UVC), Withers (UVC), York (UVC).
