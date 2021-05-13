ELKTON — Blake Withers pitched a two-hitter and Umpqua Valley Christian dominated Elkton, posting a 13-0 victory in five innings on Thursday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game.
The win, coupled with Glide's loss to Oakland, gave the Monarchs (11-2, 9-1 SD4) the league championship outright.
Nathan York led UVC's offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and two runs. Evan Buechley was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Josh Luther and Tygue Barron were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Withers, who gave up singles to Cash Boe and Andrew Allen, struck out nine and walked one.
The Monarchs will travel to Mt. Angel to face Kennedy Saturday in a nonleague contest. Elkton (3-8, 2-8) will host Creswell Monday in a non-leaguer.
UVC;231;07;—;13;11;0
Elkton;000;00;—;0;2;2
B. Withers and Guastaferro; Peters, Cash Boe (4) and Clevenger. W — Withers. L — Peters. 2B — Buechley 2 (UVC), Barron 2 (UVC), York (UVC). HR — York (UVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.