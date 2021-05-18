Umpqua Valley Christian got an outstanding pitching performance from Blake Withers, and received a clutch two-run single from Josh Luther with two outs in the bottom of the third inning in a 3-0 win over Lost River on Tuesday night in a first-round game of the "2A/1A Title Week" baseball tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Nathan York scored two runs for the Monarchs (12-3), who were held to four hits in the contest. Withers gave up two hits over six innings, striking out 11 and walking none.
Devin McLaughlin pitched a scoreless seventh, fanning two. Sam Guastaferro knocked in the other run for UVC with a double in the fifth.
Zach Turner took the loss for the Raiders (8-5), allowing four hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.
The Monarchs will meet Heppner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Bend High School.
Lost River;000;000;0;—;0;2;0
UVC;002;010;x;—;3;4;0
Turner, Lyman (6) and Wright; B. Withers, McLaughlin (7) and Guastaferro. W — Withers. L — Turner. 2B — Guastaferro (UVC).
