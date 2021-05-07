In a matchup of two of the top Class 2A/1A baseball teams in the state, the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs were a little better than the Monroe Dragons on Friday.
The Monarchs got strong pitching from Devin McLaughlin and Blake Withers and used some clutch hitting to hand Monroe its first loss of the season, 4-0, in a nonleague game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Both clubs finished with four hits.
"It was a good high school game," UVC coach Dave York said. "Devin and Blake were outstanding on the mound, and we got some key hits when we needed them. Nathan (York) had the big knock to put us over the top."
Umpqua Valley Christian (8-2, 7-1 Special District 4) scored all of its runs in the sixth inning. Nathan York had a two-run single.
McLaughlin had half of the Monarchs' hits, going 2-for-2. Sean Simonson collected the other hit.
McLaughlin and Withers combined for 10 strikeouts and two walks. Withers got the decision, giving up three hits in four innings of relief.
Austin Teran pitched well for the Dragons (11-1, 10-0 SD3), allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts over four innings. Brody Ballard took the loss.
UVC travels to Oakland Tuesday for a league game.
Monroe;000;000;0;—;0;4;2
UVC;000;004;x;—;4;4;1
Teran, Ballard (5) and Ross; McLaughlin, B. Withers (4) and Guastaferro. W — Withers. L — Ballard.
