The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs got a two-hit shutout from Devin McLaughlin and Blake Withers and defeated the Oakland Oakers 9-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game on Tuesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Monarchs remained in first place in SD4 at 6-0 and improved to 6-1 overall. The Oakers dropped to 1-2 and 2-2.
"That was the most complete game of the year for us," UVC coach Dave York said.
McLaughlin picked up the decision, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over four innings. Withers gave up no hits in three innings of work, fanning seven and walking one.
Nathan York was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Monarchs. Sam Guastaferro was 2-for-4, including a home run, with three RBIs. Evan Buechley tripled.
Cole Collins and Ty Percell got the only hits for Oakland.
Oakland is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Elkton Friday. UVC will travel to Glide for a Saturday twin bill.
Oakland;000;000;0;—;0;2;4
UVC;223;002;x;—;9;7;1
Picknell, Percell (3), Brooksby (5) and Brooksby, Collins (5); McLaughlin, Withers (5) and Guastaferro. W — McLaughlin. L — Picknell. 2B — Luther (UVC). 3B — Buechley (UVC). HR — Guastaferro (UVC).
