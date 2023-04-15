ADAIR VILLAGE — The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team scored a run in the top of the eighth inning and defeated Santiam Christian 8-7 in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader on Saturday.
The No. 3-ranked Monarchs (13-1 overall) won the opener 4-2, scoring twice in the top of the seventh.
Logan Anderson led UVC offensively in the twin bill, going 6-for-8 at the plate. Brooks Potter went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs, while Ty Hellenthal was 2-for-5 with a three-bagger in the nightcap.
Kellen O'Malley and Justin Oberfoell both had a pair of hits for the Class 3A Eagles (7-8).
Hellenthal and Daniel Withers combined on a four-hitter for 1A UVC in the opener. Hellenthal went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts and no walks. Withers got the decision, pitching scoreless ball in the last 1 1/3 innings.
Tygue Barron was 2-for-2 with a double and Kevin Shaver tripled and knocked in two runs in the victory. Camden Carley was 2-for-3 for S.C.
UVC is scheduled to travel to Riddle/Glendale Tuesday for a Special District 5 game.
First Game
UVC;001;010;2;—;4;10;3
S. Christian;000;002;0;—;2;4;1
Hellenthal, Withers (6) and Shaver; Carley, O'Malley (7) and Haugen. W — Withers. L — Carley. 2B — Anderson (UVC), Barron (UVC), Oberfoell (SC). 3B — Shaver (UVC).
Second Game
UVC;020;005;01;—;8;13;3
S. Christian;000;115;00;—;7;9;2
Simonson, Barron (6) and Hellenthal; O'Malley, Brawn (7) and Haugen. W — Barron. L — Brawn. 2B — Withers (UVC), Brawn (SC). 3B — Potter (UVC), Hellenthal (UVC), Carley (SC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
