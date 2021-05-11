OAKLAND — "Take away that first inning, and I think we outplayed them."
That was Oakland coach Ben Lane's sentiments following an 8-5 loss to Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game.
The Monarchs (9-2, 8-1 SD4) scored all five of their runs in the first on walks. In all, three Oakland pitchers issued 14 free passes.
"Give Oakland a lot of credit for how they fought back in this game," UVC coach Dave York said. "They really battled and showed great character. Our guys did enough to win the game."
Devin McLaughlin knocked in two runs for the Monarchs, while Evan Buechley, Nathan York, Daniel Withers, Blake Withers and Pierce Gettys all had one RBI.
McLaughlin got the decision, striking out seven and walking two over five innings. Blake Withers pitched the last two innings.
Cole Collins went 2-for-3 with a double and Leland Good was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger for the Oakers (6-5, 4-5). Corbin Picknell struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings of relief.
"I was proud the kids were able to re-focus and battle back and give themselves a chance at the end," Lane said.
UVC will host Bandon Wednesday. Oakland is at home Thursday against Glide.
UVC;500;001;2;—;8;5;3
Oakland;002;003;0;—;5;10;1
McLaughlin, B. Withers (6) and Guastaferro; Collins, Picknell (1), Percell (7) and Brooksby. W — McLaughlin. L — Collins. 2B — Collins (O), Rogers (O), Good (O).
(0) comments
