The No. 3-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team continued its dominance in Class 2A/1A Special District 5 play, defeating No. 9 North Douglas/Elkton 10-0 in five innings at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field on Tuesday night.
The Monarchs (10-1, 5-0 SD5) have outscored their league opponents, 67-1.
Sophomore Ty Hellenthal pitched a three-hitter for UVC, striking out eight and walking one.
Daniel Withers led the Monarchs offensively, going 3-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs. Brooks Potter and Kevin Shaver both knocked in two runs, Ty Haynes scored three runs and Will Haynes was 1-for-1 with a walk in the victory.
Trevyn Luzier, Cael Boe and Jayden Montgomery had singles for the Warriors (6-2, 2-1). Caden Reigard took the loss, allowing three hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.
Both teams are scheduled to be in action Wednesday, weather permitting. UVC will host Days Creek/Milo Adventist at Bill Gray Legion Stadium, while North Douglas/Elkton will travel to Oakridge.
N. Douglas;000;00;—;0;3;3
UVC;302;5x;—;10;6;2
Reigard, Cash Boe (3), Kallinger (4) and Reed; Hellenthal and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Reigard. 3B — Withers (UVC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
