DRAIN — The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning and handed North Douglas/Yoncalla an 18-3 loss on Thursday in the Monarchs' Class 2A/1A Special District 4 opener.
The Monarchs, who are ranked No. 3 in the latest OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches poll, improved to 5-2 overall. The Warriors dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in league.
Freshman Ty Hellenthal and senior Josh Luther led UVC's 17-hit attack. Hellenthal went 4-for-5 with four runs and three stolen bases, while Luther was 3-for-4 with a double, six RBIs and two runs.
Kevin Shaver was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Nathan York went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Levi Heard was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the victory. Tygue Barron got the decision, allowing three hits and one earned run over four innings.
Waylon Beckham went 3-for-3 and Wyatt Reed was 2-for-3 for North Douglas, which committed seven errors.
The Monarchs are scheduled to host No. 10 Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a nonleague contest. The Warriors will host the Douglas junior varsity Saturday in a doubleheader, beginning at noon.
UVC;206;002;8;—;18;17;1
N. Douglas;000;012;0;—;3;7;7
Barron, Shaver (5) and Hellenthal; Herrera, Reed (4), Beckham (7) and Rabuck. W — Barron. L — Herrera. 2B — Luther (UVC), Heard (UVC).
