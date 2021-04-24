The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs dominated the Riddle/Days Creek Irish in a Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Friday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Monarchs (5-1, 5-0 SD4) won the opener 10-0 in six innings and posted a 20-0 victory in four innings in the nightcap.
Blake Withers and Daniel Withers combined for a no-hitter for UVC in the first game, with Blake striking out nine batters over 4 1/3 innings. Evan Buechley was 3-for-4 with two runs and Sam Guastaferro went 2-for-2 with two runs.
In Game 2, the Monarchs scored 17 runs in the bottom of the third inning. Buechley had three hits in four at-bats and scored four runs and knocked in two. Guastaferro homered and had four RBIs.
Devin McLaughlin tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Justin Jenks had the only hit for Riddle/Days Creek (0-5, 0-5).
First Game
Riddle/DC;000;000;—;0;0;5
UVC;003;331;—;10;7;1
Jenks, Buchanan (4), McAvoy (5) and Geiger; B. Withers, D. Withers (5) and Guastaferro. W — B. Withers. L — Jenks.
Second Game
Riddle/DC;000;0;—;0;1;4
UVC;21(17);x;—;20;10;0
Jackson, Berlingeri (3) and DeGroot; McLaughlin and Guastaferro. W — McLaughlin. L — Jackson. 2B — Buechley (UVC), York (UVC), B. Withers (UVC). HR — Guastaferro (UVC).
