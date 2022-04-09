MONROE — Josh Luther went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, helping the Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team to an 11-3 win over Monroe on Saturday in a nonleague game.

The Monarchs, who are No. 3 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A/1A coaches poll, improved to 8-4 on the season.

Daniel Withers went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double, two runs and two RBIs for UVC. Tygue Barron was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Ty Hellenthal scored four runs. UVC left 13 runners on base.

Nathan York was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and no earned runs with 10 strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Withers pitched the seventh.

The Monarchs are scheduled to travel to Halsey Monday for a nonleague game with Central Linn.

UVC;201;303;2;—;11;7;3

Monroe;000;010;2;—;3;3;5

York, Withers (7) and Hellenthal; Wellette, Horning (4), Warden (6), Terry (7) and Ross. W — York. L — Horning. 2B — Withers (UVC), Wellette (M).

