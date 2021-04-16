The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team had to come from behind to beat Glendale 4-3 in the first game, then blew out the Pirates 15-0 in the second game in a Special District 4 doubleheader on Friday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The nightcap was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
It was the season opener for the Monarchs, the 2019 Class 2A/1A state champions who didn't get an opportunity to defend their title last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UVC got home runs from Sam Guastaferro and Nathan York in the first game. Both went 2-for-3. Blake Withers got the decision, allowing four hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Devin McLaughlin pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Skyler Davis led the Pirates (1-2) with two hits. Jayden Landice took the loss, giving up five hits and two earned runs over six innings. He fanned seven and walked three.
In Game 2, the Monarchs scored seven runs in the second. Evan Buechley homered in the contest and Nathan York and Withers each had two hits.
McLaughlin and Elijah Huntford combined on a two-hitter. Kaleb Cline and Tyler Boyerwright had hits for the Pirates.
"We had a better Game 2 (offensively)," UVC coach Dave York said. "Devin threw very well in Game 2 and Blake did a great job in Game 1. We definitely showed lots of inexperience, but proud of the guys for battling through it to get the win (in Game 1)."
UVC will host 3A powerhouse Santiam Christian at 6 p.m. Monday in a nonleague game. Glendale is scheduled to play at Rogue River Wednesday.
First Game
Glendale;102;000;0;—;3;4;3
UVC;000;103;x;—;4;5;4
Landice and Davis; Withers, McLaughlin (7) and Guastaferro. WP — Withers. LP — Landice. S — McLaughlin. HR — Guastaferro (UVC), York (UVC).
Second Game
Glendale;000;00;—;0;2;4
UVC;273;3x;—;15;10;4
Ta. Ring, Lovaglio (2), Cline (3), Moody (3) and Davis; McLaughlin, Huntford (5) and Guastaferro. WP — McLaughlin. LP — Ta. Ring. 2B — Withers (UVC). 3B — Guastaferro (UVC). HR — Buechley (UVC).
