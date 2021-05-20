BEND — "I'm numb about it."
That was Umpqua Valley Christian baseball coach Dave York's mindset Thursday night after watching his Monarchs blow a seven-run lead with two outs in the seventh inning, as Heppner/Ione rallied with eight runs in the frame for a 14-13 win in the quarterfinals of Class 2A/1A "Title Week" tournament at Bend High School.
"The wheels came off," York said. "We dominated the game. We just couldn't get that final out."
Three misplayed fly balls in the outfield — one of which resulted in a three-run double — and an error sparked the last-inning rally for the Mustangs, who got a game-tying single from Jackson Lehman, who scored the go-ahead run on a double by Toby Nation.
Mustangs pitcher Mike Jaca retired the Monarchs in order in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.
Nathan York was charged with the pitching loss for UVC, relieving Daniel Withers with one out in the seventh inning but surrendering the final five runs. None of York's runs were earned.
"Nathan and Daniel did a good job for us. We just couldn't shut it down," Dave York said. "Sadly, their big hits were misplayed balls."
The Monarchs put Heppner in a chokehold early, jumping to a 12-3 lead behind the power of a 10-run third inning.
Sam Guastaferro reached safely in all five of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and walking twice. Guastaferro also stole three bases.
Nathan York and Kevin Shaver also had three hits each for UVC, which rapped out 18 hits in the game. Evan Buechley had two hits and plated three runs. Withers, Devin McLaughlin and Sean Simonson had two hits each.
The loss dropped the Monarchs (12-4) into the fifth-place semifinal bracket, where they will face Lakeview (12-1) Saturday. Game time and location had not been determined as of Thursday night.
Heppner;030;021;8;—;14;11;1
UVC;20(10);100;0;—;13;18;6
Nation, Asbeck (3), Jaca (5) and Proudfoot; McLaughlin, D. Withers (6), York (7) and Guastaferro. W — Jaca. L — York. 2B — Coe (H), Nation (H), Asbeck (H), Eynetich (H), Guastaferro 2 (UVC), Buechley (UVC). 3B — York (UVC), Buechley (UVC).
