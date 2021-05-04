Reigning Class 2A/1A state baseball champion Umpqua Valley Christian flexed its muscles Monday night, thumping Glide 19-3 in a battle of the top two Special District 4 teams at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The victory helped the Monarchs (7-1 overall, 7-0 SD4) remain undefeated in league play as UVC handed Glide (6-1, 6-1), its first loss of the season.
Umpqua Valley Christian rapped 15 base hits and took advantage of eight errors by the Wildcats.
The Monarchs got to Glide starting pitcher Mason Delcollo early, scoring four runs in the second inning behind a three-run double by Josh Luther which scored Nathan York, Pierce Gettys and Sam Guastaferro.
UVC took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth, but Glide rallied to cut that lead in half as the Monarchs committed a two-base throwing error to allow two runs and Dylan Damewood hit a run-scoring single for Glide.
The Monarchs answered Glide's charge with a six-run fifth inning to push their lead to 12-3 as the Wildcats pitchers struggled to find the strike zone. UVC closed out with a seven-run seventh, highlighted by a two-run triple by Kevin Shaver and a two-run double by Daniel Withers.
Blake Withers earned the pitching decision with for UVC despite a shaky start, throwing 4 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits, three runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Luther finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs, and York also had three hits and scored three times. Guastaferro was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Daniel Withers went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and drew three walks, while Evan Buechley also had a pair of hits.
Damewood went 2-for-2 for Glide, while Tryson Melton and Malachi Dunnavant both went 2-for-4. Glide struck out 12 times.
The games with Glide and UVC were originally scheduled as a doubleheader at Glide Saturday but were rained out. A single game scheduled for Monday at Glide had to be moved due to a sprinkler malfunction, making Sewell Field unplayable.
The teams will play again Tuesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, with an approximate first pitch time of 6:30 p.m.
