Umpqua Valley Christian baseball coach Dave York has been a coach for a while. He’s coached in multiple state title games and won a few. Even still, Tuesday’s semifinal against Dufur/South Wasco County was a game that ranks among the best he’s been a part of.
“With what was on the line, I’ve never had that,” said York, with a big smile on his face after the top-seeded Monarchs defeated Dufur 4-3 in nine innings to advance to the Class 2A/1A championship game on Friday.
Umpqua Valley Christian (25-4) will square off with 2nd-ranked Kennedy in the title bout at 5 p.m. from Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. The Trojans defeated Knappa 11-1 in the other semifinal game on Tuesday.
Coach York’s oldest son, Nathan, came up with the clutch play to end the game in the bottom of the ninth.
The senior stepped into the box with the winning run on third base and no one out. In a situation where most players might look to hit a towering fly ball for a sacrifice fly, Nathan York chose to play small ball and lay down a squeeze bunt to bring home Levi Heard for the win.
“As soon as it hit my bat I knew we won,” the younger York said.
What seemed to be the perfect game plan, though, almost didn’t happen.
“I told him before, we were going to go safety squeeze,” said coach York, although he had a last-second change of heart and wanted his son, the starting center fielder for UVC, to let the next pitch go by. “He didn’t see the take sign, and that’s okay.”
“This kid’s been in my house, around a lot of baseball and I trust any of his instincts on the baseball field,” the elder York said.
The playoff victory was another resilient win for the Monarchs, who will play in the state championship game for a sixth time.
Dufur (24-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Ty Hellenthal in the first inning. A single and an error put two runners on base and a wild pitch moved them both into scoring position.
Senior Brock Lafaver plated both runners with a two-out single that bounded through the infield and over third baseman Tygue Barron.
“All year, we’ve faced teams where we give up a big spot early and we go down and we come back and win. We refuse to lose. We fight back no matter what. We don’t give up,” Nathan York said.
UVC started its comeback with a run in the second inning on a two-out single by Ty Haynes, who finished 2-for-3 on the day with a RBI and a double that led off the ninth inning.
The Monarchs tied the game in the fourth inning. After a long fly-out to center field, Hellenthal tagged up at second base and advanced to third. The relay throw got away and allowed the freshman to even the score at 2-2.
The game was turned over to the pitchers from there. Hellenthal allowed only one hit after giving up two in the first inning and Dufur’s Lafaver surrendered just one hit through his first four innings out of the bullpen.
Daniel Withers took over for Umpqua Valley Christian on the mound in the sixth inning and pitched through some difficult situations to keep the game going. The sophomore tried to keep a cool demeanor on the mound, but admitted to feeling nervous.
“I think I had all of them. However many nerves there are in the body, they were all standing up,” Withers said.
The Rangers got the better of him in the top of the ninth. Kaleb Pence hit a double to score one run and Dufur would have gotten a second if not for a perfectly executed relay from the outfield that cut down a runner at the plate.
Trailing 3-2 going into their final at-bats, the Monarchs started the frame with a double by Haynes then back-to-back singles by Heard and Will Haynes, leading to York’s heroic bunt.
“It feels amazing. That was the game of a lifetime,” said Withers, who picked up the win on the mound and also had two hits for the Monarchs.
“That was a mentally strong win and I think we can do it again. It’s going to be tough, but I think we have the fight to do it,” Nathan York said.
“This group, man I tell you, they’re young but they do not like to lose and they always find a way. And I told them you can’t quantify that character trait,” coach York said.
Umpqua Valley Christian will attempt to win its fourth baseball state title in school history on Friday. To do so, the Monarchs will need a little revenge. UVC suffered a 4-0 loss against Kennedy in a nonconference game earlier this spring.
Dufur 200 000 001 — 3 6 2
UVC 010 100 002 — 4 8 5
Anthony, Lafaver (4) and Petroff; Hellenthal, Withers (6) and Shaver. W — Withers. L — Lafaver. 2B — Pence (D), T. Haynes (UVC).
