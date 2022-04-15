Freshman Alex Vanassche hit a two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, giving Oakland a 4-2 win over North Douglas/Yoncalla on Friday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Oakers improved to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in SD4, while the Warriors dropped to 4-7 and 1-3.
Pitchers from both clubs got the best of the batters for most of the contest. Oakland pitchers Cole Collins and Baker Brooksby combined for 17 strikeouts and seven walks, and Tristan Herrera and Tucker Kallinger of N.D./Yoncalla fanned 13 and walked five.
"Both teams pitched well enough, but the offenses struggled," North Douglas/Yoncalla assistant coach Justin Shulmire said. "Oakland was able to get some clutch hits and that was the difference."
In the ninth, Collins led off with a single and was advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Brooksby followed with a base hit to put runners on first and third, then stole second.
Ty Percell was intentionally walked to load the bases and following a popout, Vanassche delivered his game-winning two-bagger.
Collins and Brooksby both finished with two hits and Percell tripled for Oakland. Kallinger had two singles and Trenton Rabuck tripled for the Warriors.
North Douglas/Yoncalla is scheduled to travel to Reedsport Saturday for a single nonleague contest. Oakland will host Elkton Tuesday.
Oakland;100;000;102;—;4;8;0
N. Douglas;000;200;000;—;2;4;4
Collins, Brooksby (6) and Brooksby, Collins (6); Herrera, Kallinger (6) and Rabuck. W — Brooksby. L — Kallinger. 2B — Vanassche (O). 3B — Percell (O), Rabuck (ND).
