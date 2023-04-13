If anyone was wondering if complacency would set in with the South Umpqua baseball team following its state championship season in 2022, the Lancers have answered that question.
Not at all.
The Lancers, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, are 12-2 overall and find themselves in first place in the Far West League race near the halfway point at 8-0.
South Umpqua remained on top of the FWL with a sweep of Glide in a doubleheader on Thursday at Sewell Field in Glide, winning 14-0 and 14-3.
The first game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule. The Lancers have won eight straight, with their nonleague losses coming to Hidden Valley and Warrenton.
"I'm pleased with where we're at to this point," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We're going to get tested as the season progresses, but the young kids have done a good job for us and the returning guys have had good seasons so far, and that's helped."
The Lancers, who haven't been able to play a home game at O'Malley Field due to the weather, have outscored their opponents 134-52.
S.U. has four returning seniors in Jace Johnson, Josiah Sinohui, Isaac Simpson and Christian Chavez.
Sophomore Tanner Beckham pitched a no-hitter in Thursday's first game, striking out nine and walking one. The right-hander threw 70 pitches.
"He threw really well," Stebbins said. "He has good velocity. He did a good job of mixing pitches — he threw his fastball for strikes and mixed the breaking ball in."
The Lancers led 5-0 before exploding for nine runs in the top of the fifth inning. Drew Camp delivered a bases-loaded double and Sinohui contributed a two-run double in the inning.
South Umpqua had eight players get at least one hit. Simpson was 2-for-4 with two runs.
The Lancers finished with 12 hits in the second game. Beckham was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Johnson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Angel Chavez was 2-for-3 with two runs.
S.U. used four pitchers in the contest. Kaden Graf started and went two innings, Louden Cole pitched three innings, Elijah Earls went one and Christian Chavez finished in the seventh.
Those four combined for eight strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters. Kaden Allen went 2-for-4 with a double for the Wildcats (6-8, 2-4).
"I think our strength is our pitching depth," Stebbins said. "We have a lot of kids who can throw strikes and be effective pitchers."
The schedule gets tougher for the Lancers, who play a doubleheader at No. 3 Brookings-Harbor (8-4, 5-2) on April 22. South Umpqua has twin bills left at Douglas (6-5, 2-2) and No. 2 Cascade Christian (11-2, 6-0).
Glide has four seniors on its roster: Allen, Dylan Damewood, Coby Pope and Carter Minott.
Glide is scheduled to face Cascade Christian in a doubleheader Tuesday at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford.
First Game
S. Umpqua;201;29;—;14;9;0
Glide;000;00;—;0;0;3
Beckham and Sinohui; Miller, Allen (5) and Kercher. W — Beckham. L — Miller. 2B — Camp (SU), Sinohui (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;134;210;3;—;14;12;1
Glide;200;001;0;—;3;7;1
Graf, Cole (3), Earls (6), C. Chavez (7) and Wilborn; Damewood, Allen (4), Standley (5) and Kercher. W — Cole. L — Damewood. 2B — Camp (SU), Beckham (SU), Allen (G).
