MEDFORD — Senior Nathan Wayman hit for the cycle to provide the offensive firepower for starting pitchers Dominic Tatone and Austin Takahashi as the Roseburg High School baseball team swept a Southwest Conference doubleheader against No. 5-ranked South Medford at Lithia and Driveway Fields Saturday afternoon.
With the wins, Roseburg (10-4, 4-0 SWC) took sole possession of first place in the conference standings and the Indians stretched their winning streak to four games.
Wayman was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs in Game 1 as Roseburg outlasted the Panthers 5-1. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a two-run homer in Game 2, helping lead the Indians to a 9-6 victory.
“The wind helped me a lot there,” Wayman said of his first career home run at the varsity level. The senior added that he had no idea the ball was going to leave the yard when he hit it.
“It felt pretty good. I felt like I was seeing the baseball really well and I think the rest of the team was too,” he said.
Tatone outdueled Tanner Douglas in the opener. The two pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts, but walks were an issue for both starters on a cold day in the Rogue Valley.
Wayman helped Roseburg take advantage when runners were on base. His triple in the second inning gave the Indians a 2-1 lead and he added some insurance with a two-run single in the sixth.
Tatone tossed five innings and allowed just one run, while scattering four hits, striking out nine and walking four. Jordan White earned his first save of the season, allowing one hit over the final two scoreless innings.
“Our pitching was very good today. Our kids on the mound maintained composure and threw a lot of strikes for us,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. “We played pretty clean defensively, as well, and got enough hits with runners on and that was fun to see. All in all, a good doubleheader here.”
The rest of Roseburg’s lineup got hot at the plate in Game 2, as the Indians collected 12 hits.
Roseburg took the lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Silas Kincaid and scored in every inning through the fifth to pull ahead 9-3.
Takahashi pitched into the seventh inning, but gave up a three-run homer to Jace Miller. The round-tripper narrowed Roseburg’s lead to just three runs and the Indians went to Parker Burke out of the bullpen.
The junior finished out the game retiring three straight hitters, earning his second save of the year.
Takahashi was also 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, and eight of Roseburg’s nine batters collected a hit.
Kaleb Long led South Medford (9-3, 1-3) with four hits between the two games and Miller had three hits.
Roseburg will return to action on Monday with a makeup game at Grants Pass. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.
First Game
Roseburg;020;002;1;—;5;4;1
S. Medford;100;000;0;—;1;5;0
Tatone, White (6) and Hubbard; Douglas, Mallari (7) and Havey. W — Tatone (2-1). L — Douglas (3-1). SV — White (1). 2B — Watson (R). 3B — Wayman (R).
Second Game
Roseburg;132;201;0;—;9;12;2
S. Medford;030;000;3;—;6;8;2
Takahashi, Burke (7) and Hubbard; Joe, Robertson (4), Sewell (7) and Long. W — Takahashi (4-1). L — Joe (3-2). SV — Burke (2). 2B — Gillespie (R), Kincaid (R), Wayman 2 (R), Havey (SM). 3B — Hubbard (R), Watson (R). HR — Wayman (R), Miller (SM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.