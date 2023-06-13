Umpqua Valley Christian was well represented on the recent Class 2A/1A baseball all-state teams in a vote of the coaches.
Junior infielder Daniel Withers and sophomore designated hitter Ty Hellenthal were first-team selections for the Monarchs, who advanced to the state semifinals. Oakland senior utility Cole Collins and North Douglas/Elkton senior outfielder Trenton Rabuck also made the first-team unit.
Collins hit .443 this spring with 28 stolen bases, 26 runs, 14 RBIs and eight doubles. On the mound, the right-hander finished with a 7-2 record and 0.78 earned run average, striking out 124 and walking 30 in 54 innings.
Among the second-team picks were junior catcher Kevin Shaver and senior outfielder Levi Heard of UVC and junior infielder Cody Schuttpelz of Reedsport.
Making the third team were junior pitcher Tygue Barron, sophomore infielder Logan Anderson, junior outfielder Tyler Haynes and senior outfielder Brooks Potter of UVC and junior designated hitter Jay Noel of Reedsport.
Receiving honorable mention were junior pitcher Tucker Kallinger and junior designated hitter Caden Reigard of N.D./Elkton and senior pitcher Gabe Foster of Reedsport.
Senior pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit of state champion Kennedy was named the Player of the Year. Kevin Moffatt of Kennedy was Coach of the Year.
CLASS 2A/1A BASEBALL
ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the Year — Ethan Kleinschmit, sr., Kennedy.
Coach of the Year — Kevin Moffatt, Kennedy.
First Team
PITCHERS — Ethan Kleinschmit, sr., Kennedy; Jaxon Dietrichs, jr., Knappa; Colton Siewell, jr., Bandon. CATCHERS — Charlie Beyer, sr., Kennedy; Spencer Kowalski, sr., Blanchet Catholic. FIRST BASEMAN — Warren Rose, sr., St. Paul; Nolan Needham, soph., Union/Cove. INFIELDERS — Andrew Cuff, sr., Kennedy; Daniel Withers, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Connor Dunlea, jr., Lost River; Logan Macy, sr., Culver. OUTFIELDERS — Sean Roggiero, jr., Weston-McEwen/Griswold; Trenton Rabuck, sr., North Douglas; Conner Devine, sr., Bandon; Griffen Mucken, jr., Blanchet Catholic. UTILITY — Cole Collins, sr., Oakland. DESIGNATED HITTER — Ty Hellenthal, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Tucker Ashbeck, sr., Heppner/Ione; Drew Bartels, soph., Blanchet Catholic; Bryson Nygren, soph., Regis. CATCHERS — Kevin Shaver, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Talon Van Cleave, jr., Grant Union/Prairie City. FIRST BASEMAN — Eli Love, fr., Nestucca. INFIELDERS — Clay Smith, soph., St. Paul; Luke Beyer, sr., Kennedy; Sheldon Lenz, jr., Grant Unon/Prairie City; Cody Schuttpelz, jr., Reedsport; Noah Hancock, soph., Blanchet Catholic. OUTFIELDERS — Brett Boen, sr., Kennedy; Owen Bruner, sr., Kennedy; Levi Heard, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Spencer Stewart, sr., Irrigon; Ethan Doyle, sr., Monroe. UTILITY — Ayden Boursaw, jr., Clatskanie. DESIGNATED HITTER — Brendan Shroll, soph., Clatskanie; Carson Parrish, sr., Lost River.
Third Team
PITCHERS — Carson McNally, soph., Blanchet Catholic; Tygue Barron, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Body Davis, sr., Irrigon. CATCHERS — Billy Reynolds, jr., Myrtle Point; Noah Koenig, jr., Regis. FIRST BASEMAN — Luke Crowson, sr., Monroe. INFIELDERS — Logan Anderson, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Jude Miller, soph., Knappa; Max Eaton, jr., Regis; Brock Horning, sr., Monroe; Dylan Cuff, soph., Blanchet Catholic. OUTFIELDERS — Tyler Haynes, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Brooks Potter, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Caden George, jr., Heppner; Treven Moreland, jr., Knappa; Austin Sieminski, sr., Bonanza. UTILITY — Brian Beyer, sr., Kennedy. DESIGNATED HITTER — Jay Noel, jr., Reedsport.
Honorable Mention
Douglas County Players
PITCHERS — Tucker Kallinger, jr., North Douglas/Elkton; Gabe Foster, sr., Reedsport. DH — Caden Reigard, jr., North Douglas/Elkton.
