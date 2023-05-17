Levi Heard of Umpqua Valley Christian slides into home for the go-ahead run against North Douglas/Elkton during a 2A/1A seeding game Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Daniel Withers (3) of Umpqua Valley Christian hits a two-run single against North Douglas/Elkton during the Special District 5 seeding game Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Ty Hellenthal of Umpqua Valley Christian throws a pitch to Cael Boe of North Douglas/Elkton during a 2A/1A seeding game Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Sean Simonson (2) of Umpqua Valley Christian waves home teammate Levi Heard for the go-ahead run against North Douglas/Elkton during a 2A/1A seeding game Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Third baseman Cash Boe (24) of North Douglas/Elkton catches a pop fly during a 2A/1A seeding game against Umpqua Valley Christian Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Sean Simonson of Umpqua Valley Christian attempts to tag Cash Boe (24) of North Douglas/Elkton during a 2A/1A playoff seeding game Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg. Boe was called safe.
Shortstop Tucker Kallinger of North Douglas/Elkton dives for the ball during a 2A/1A playoff seeding game against Umpqua Valley Christian Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review photos
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Daniel Withers’ two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted the No. 3-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs to a 2-1 baseball victory over No. 10 North Douglas/Elkton Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
With the win, the Monarchs (25-3 overall) secured the Class 2A/1A Special District 5 title and most likely the No. 3 overall seed in the 2A/1A state playoffs. North Douglas/Elkton is also headed to the playoffs, but entering Wednesday at No. 7 in the OSAA rankings, the Warriors may not know their playoff road map until the rankings freeze Thursday night.
“Credit to them. They got the hit when they needed it,” North Douglas coach Jeff Davis said. “We played them tough on their field. I’m proud of how (the Warriors) competed.”
North Douglas/Elkton was the first to put a run on the board in the top of the third inning when Caden Reigard scored on a single by Trenton Rabuck.
UVC finally got some momentum in the bottom of the fifth against Warriors pitcher Reigard, who surrendered a two-run single to Withers which would ultimately decide the game.
“We knew it was going to be a tough matchup,” UVC coach Dave York said.
The Warriors had nine base hits to the Monarchs’ four. Both Cash Boe and Rabuck had three hits.
The teams combined to leave 15 runners on base.
“A timely hit here or there, a bounce one place or another,” Davis said. “When that timely hitting comes, I think we’re a hard out.”
On the mound, the Monarchs’ Ty Hellenthal struck out six over six innings, scattered eight hits and walked two. Sean Simonson pitched the seventh inning to earn the save for UVC.
Brooks Potter had two of UVC’s four hits.
The Warriors (18-5 overall) travel to face No. 4 St. Paul in a nonleague game Thursday. And then?
Said Davis: “We’ll let that computer spin tomorrow night and see where we end up.”
N. Douglas 001 000 0 — 1 9 1
UVC 000 020 x — 2 4 0
Reigard and Reed; Hellenthal, Simonson (7) and Shaver. W — Hellenthal. L — Reigard. Sv — Simonson. 2B — Cash Boe (ND). 3B — Reed (ND).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
