Garrett Zeimet, the lone senior on the Roseburg High School baseball team, was honored before Saturday’s regular season finale against North Bend and then went out and allowed just two hits in an 11-1 complete-game victory.
Zeimet held North Bend, a Class 5A school, in check through the five-inning contest. He struck out six and walked four to earn his second win of the season in what might be his last start for RHS.
“It’s definitely kind of crazy, just because at the start of my sophomore year I was thinking I had a bunch left, but obviously we had a pandemic and junior year didn’t happen,” said Zeimet. “To be a little rusty and not do too great the first two starts, it felt good to come out and do a little better today.”
Roseburg’s offense backed up Zeimet with six runs in the first inning off of North Bend starter Hunter Wheeling.
Dawson Gillespie picked up the first of three RBIs with a sacrifice fly to put Roseburg up 1-0. Zeimet drove in one and Dominic Tatone plated two more with a bases-clearing triple.
Garrett Schulze made it 5-0 in the first with a two-out single and later capped the scoring when he scored on an error.
North Bend (5-6) got a run in the third when Knoll Gederos scored on a wild pitch.
Roseburg (11-4) quickly responded with five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 10-run lead.
Zeimet retired the Bulldogs in order in the fifth inning to secure the 10-run rule victory.
Since getting shut out against South Medford on May 11, Roseburg has scored 29 runs in two games and just 12 innings. Zeimet says the loss to the Panthers was a wake-up call.
“We just really focused on our swings and got in the cages, do what we needed to do and I think our bats are starting to get hot. We’re starting to throw well and I think we’re starting to play as a team a lot better than we have been,” Zeimet said.
Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said that Zeimet has taken on a senior leadership role as the only player on the roster with varsity experience prior to the season.
“Garrett this year has been nothing but fantastic. He’s been a leader for our younger kids and trying to show them how to play and perform and prepare in the right way,” Thompson said.
Although, Zeimet admits it’s a little weird since he was only a sophomore the last time he played varsity baseball.
“I feel like I”m not that guy still,” Zeimet said. “I only had one year. So, it’s kind of just like ‘well, I guess you’re asking me’ but, it’s nice. I feel the respect and I definitely appreciate it.”
Zeimet and his younger teammates will try to finish the season on a high note as Roseburg begins play in a culminating week event at home on Tuesday.
The first matchup of the week was still unknown on Saturday night as the Southern Oregon Conference regional standings weren’t finalized. Top teams in the league will match up with the bottom teams and games will be played tournament style throughout the week to determine a champion.
North Bend;001;00;—;1;2;4
Roseburg;605;0x;—;11;6;0
Wheeling, Platt (3), Roberts (4) and Brock; Zeimet and Hubbard. W — Zeimet (2-1). L — Wheeling. 2B — Anderson (NB). 3B — Tatone (R).
