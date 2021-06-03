MEDFORD — Matt McPheeters scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the second half as Cascade Christian ran away from visiting Sutherlin for a 58-41 Far West League boys basketball win Thursday night.
The Challengers (8-0, 4-0 FWL) scored 20 points in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth after holding a mere 17-15 lead at halftime.
Austin Maurer, a 6-foot-10 freshman for the Challengers, also had 12 second-half points on his way to 16 for the game.
Trevin Wattman was the lone player to reach double figures for Sutherlin with 16 points. Collin Bodine added eight points and Kolbi Stinnett six for the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2).
Sutherlin will host Douglas at 7 p.m. Monday at the Dog Pound.
SUTHERLIN (41) — Trevin Wattman 16, Bodine 8, Stinnett 6, Davis 4, B. Woods 3, T. Woods 2, Smalley 2, Lahley, Pacini. Totals 13 9-16 41.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (58) — Matt McPheeters 19, Maurer 16, Marincus 11, Law 5, Reece 4, Coppedge 2, Nering 1, Anderson, Hess. Totals 19 14-27 58.
Sutherlin;8;7;8;18;—;41
C. Christian;6;11;20;21;—;58
3-point Goals — Sutherlin 6 (Stinnett 2, Wattman 2, Bodine 1, B. Woods 1), C.C. 6 (Marincus 3, McPheeters 1, Law 1, Maurer 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.