ELKTON — The Bandon Tigers had their way with the Elkton Elks in their nonleague boys basketball game on Saturday, winning 63-28 at Grimsrud Gym.

Owen Brown and Andrew Robertson each scored 15 points for Bandon (1-1), which took a 31-14 halftime advantage. Robertson grabbed six rebounds.

Sophomore Cael Boe led the Elks (1-1) with 11 points. Trevyn Luzier had six points and six rebounds.

"Their defense got to us and they got some fastbreaks," Elks coach Gary Trout said. "Learning to play at that pace is what we're working on."

Elkton is scheduled to host Lowell Tuesday in a nonleague contest.

BANDON (63) — Owen Brown 15, Andrew Robertson 15, T. Angove 14, Freitag 7, Lang 6, Hennick 3, H. Angove 2, Panagakis 1, Ells, Siewell. Totals 25 9-16 63.

ELKTON (28) — Cael Boe 11, Luzier 6, Woody 4, Hazen 3, Cash Boe 2, Sabo 2, Block, Allen, Rausch. Totals 11 2-8 28.

Bandon;20;11;18;14;—;63

Elkton;9;5;10;4;—;28

3-Point Shots — Ban. 4 (Brown, Freitag, Hennick, Robertson), Elk. 4 (Luzier 2, Hazen 1, Woody 1). Total Fouls — Ban. 16, Elk. 13. Rebounds — Ban. 35 (Robertson 6), Elk. 27 (Hazen, Luzier 6).

JV Score — Bandon def. Elkton.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.