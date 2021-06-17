WINSTON — Luke Bennion scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and St. Mary's held off a Douglas rally to take a 65-49 win on Thursday in a Far West League boys basketball game.
Bennion hit a pair of "backbreaking" 3-pointers in the fourth, according to Douglas coach Bid Van Loon. Jonah Hadley also scored 16 points for the Crusaders (8-4, 6-3 FWL).
Senior wing Jacob Fay led the Trojans (3-2, 2-2) on senior night with 16 points. Gavyn Jones had 10 points and freshman Jace Page added nine.
"It was a good game. For the first time in a year, I forgot about COVID," Van Loon said. "We had a slow start (trailing 20-10 after one quarter), but got within five in the fourth quarter before Bennion hit those 3s."
Douglas will visit Sutherlin at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
ST. MARY'S (65) — Luke Bennion 16, Jonah Hadley 16, Kranenburg 12, Sternenberg 10, Delplanche 4, Haynes 3, Friesen 2, Walker 2, Patel, Foster. Totals 22 16-22 65.
DOUGLAS (49) — Jacob Fay 16, Jones 10, Page 9, Wilson 8, Willard 6, Dunstan, Metianu, Nielsen. Totals 19 7-22 49.
St. Mary's;20;18;11;16;—;65
Douglas;10;15;15;9;—;49
3-Point Shots — S.M. 5 (Bennion 3, Hadley 1, Haynes 1), Dou. 4 (Fay 3, Jones 1). Total Fouls — S.M. 16, Dou. 18. Fouled Out — Fay.
JV Score — Douglas 68, St. Mary's 25.
