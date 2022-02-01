CAMAS VALLEY — The Hornets broke open the game by outscoring visiting New Hope Christian 21-4 in the third quarter and posted a 53-29 win on Tuesday night in Skyline League boys basketball.

Sophomore James Standley led Camas Valley (9-6, 4-4 Skyline South) with 14 points, 10 coming in the third quarter. Jared Standley and Kamalu Swift each had 12 points.

Noah Grace and Kyler Zumhofe each scored seven points for the Warriors (3-10, 1-6 South).

C.V. is scheduled to host Glendale Friday.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (29) — Noah Grace 7, Kyler Zumhofe 7, Heverly 2, C. Pennington 5, Dennis, Grim 6, K. Pennington 2, Anuschat, Chamberlin. Totals 10 5-11 29.

CAMAS VALLEY (53) — James Standley 14, Jar. Standley 12, DeRoss 2, Amos 5, Payne, Riv. Wolfe 2, Younce 2, Ril. Wolfe, O'Connor 2, Wilson 2, Banks, Swift 12. Totals 24 5-9 53.

NHC;3;11;4;11;—;29

C. Valley;10;10;21;12;—;53

3-Point Shots — NHC 4 (Grace 2, C. Pennington 1, Grim 1), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — NHC 11, C.V. 13. Fouled Out — Amos.

