RIDDLE — The Riddle boys basketball team outscored visiting Yoncalla 18-2 in the third quarter and settled for a 41-31 win on Tuesday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

Chase Greer scored a career-high 11 points and Justin Jenks contributed nine for the Irish (4-3, 4-2 Skyline).

Jordan Aguilar led the Eagles (1-5, 1-4) with 14 points and Noah Leary chipped in six. Yoncalla shot 18% (3-for-17) from the free-throw line.

"We buckled down and got after it in the third quarter," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "Jorden Palmer hit two 3s."

The Irish play and North Douglas, while Yoncalla hosts Glendale Thursday.

YONCALLA (31) — Jordan Aguilar 14, Leary 6, Hardy 4, Allen 4, Grichar 3, Turner, McGrath, Davis, Gray. Totals 14-43 3-17 31.

RIDDLE (41) — Chase Greer 11, Jenks 9, Gianotti 8, Palmer 6, Buchanan 2, Rhea 2, Canty 2, Myers 1, Renfro, Coker, Pilkinton. Totals 12-46 11-13 41.

Yoncalla;7;12;2;10;—;31

Riddle;6;8;18;9;—;41

3-Point Shots — Yon. 0, Rid. 4 (Palmer 2, Jenks 1, Greer 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 13, Rid. 15. Fouled Out — Leary.

