KLAMATH FALLS — Bonanza jumped out to a 15-point lead after one quarter and rolled to a 76-43 win over Days Creek in the Crosspoint Classic boys basketball tournament on Friday.

Allen Hill led the Antlers (2-0) with 19 points. Ty Nelson and WD Kness each scored 16 for Bonanza.

Keith Gaskell scored 15 points for the Wolves (0-2). Kacey Benefiel and Greg Reedy both chipped in seven points.

"They're a good-shooting team, quick and gave us problems in the backcourt," D.C. coach James Ellis said of Bonanza. "We're still trying to find our identity."

Days Creek is scheduled to face Excel Christian of Nevada Saturday in the tourney.

DAYS CREEK (43) — Keith Gaskell 15, K. Benefiel 7, Reedy 7, Kruzic 5, Buckner 3, Jenks 3, B. Benefiel 3, Harris, Stufflebeam, Anderson. Totals 15 6-10 43.

BONANZA (76) — Allen Hill 19, Nelson 16, Kness 16, Gonzales 9, Hayes 9, Mojica 5, Diaz 2, Sieminski, Nunn. Totals 33 7-10 76.

Days Creek;7;11;12;13;—;43

Bonanza;22;19;17;16;—;76

3-Point Shots — D.C. 7 (Gaskell 3, K. Benefiel 1, Kruzic 1, Buckner 1, B. Benefiel 1), Bon. 3 (Hill, Nelson, Kness). Total Fouls — D.C. 14, Bon. 11.

