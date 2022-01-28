BROOKINGS — Brad Russell hit a 3-point field goal as time expired, giving Brookings-Harbor a 60-57 win over South Umpqua on Friday night in a Far West League boys basketball game.

The Lancers (9-4, 2-2 FWL) dropped into a tie with Douglas for third in the league standings.

Russell finished with 23 points as the Bruins (11-5, 3-1 FWL) moved into sole possession of second place.

Chase Briggs led South Umpqua with a season-high 19 points. Jace Johnson scored 10 in the loss. The Lancers shot 44% from the free-throw line.

S.U. is scheduled to host the Trojans Wednesday.

SOUTH UMPQUA (57) — Chase Briggs 19, J. Johnson 10, Burnett 7, Lamm 5, Real 5, K. Johnson 4, Gosselin 4, Stevenson 3, Jenks, Eastridge. Totals 20 11-25 57. 

BROOKINGS-HARBOR (60) — Brad Russell 23, Serna 11, Beaman 9, Fronckowiak 9, Orman 3, Green 2, Cortez 2, Harms 1. Totals 21 17-28 60.

S. Umpqua;7;17;13;20;—;57

Brookings;12;24;10;14;—;60

3-Point Shots — S.U. 6 (Briggs 2, J. Johnson 2, Lamm 1, Real 1), B.H. 1 (Russell). Total Fouls — S.U. 22, B.H. 21. Fouled Out — Beaman, Fronckowiak.

JV Score — Brookings def. South Umpqua.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

