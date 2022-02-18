Brookings-Harbor beats South Umpqua, 74-64 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 18, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TRI CITY — Senior post Brad Russell scored 26 points and Brookings-Harbor handed South Umpqua a 74-64 loss on Friday in a Far West League boys basketball game.Josh Serna had 21 points and freshman Jaren Fronckowiak added 15 for the Bruins (15-7, 7-3 FWL), who finished second behind Cascade Christian in the league standings.Kade Johnson led the Lancers (10-9, 3-7) with 23 points. Jace Johnson scored 14 and Ever Lamm chipped in 12."We got it down to three in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get over the hump," S.U. coach Brian Johnson said.The Lancers lose five seniors to graduation: Kade Johnson, Lamm, Justin Jenks, Brendan Gosselin and Jordan Stevenson."I think we did a good job this season," Brian Johnson said. "That was our first winning season in several years (2016). I appreciate all the work they put in." BROOKINGS-HARBOR (74) — Brad Russell 26, Serna 21, Fronckowiak 15, Beaman 10, Et. Orman 2, Cortez, Harms. Totals 28 16-25 74.SOUTH UMPQUA (64) — Kade Johnson 23, J. Johnson 14, Lamm 12, Burnett 6, Eastridge 5, Jenks 2, Gosselin 2, Stevenson, Real, Briggs. Totals 24 12-17 64.Brookings;21;14;17;22;—;74S. Umpqua;13;16;16;19;—;643-Point Shots — B.H. 2 (Fronckowiak), S.U. 4 (K. Johnson 2, Lamm 2). Total Fouls — B.H. 18, S.U. 22. Fouled Out — Harms, K. Johnson.JV Score — Brookings def. South Umpqua. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 