Oakland junior wing Baker Brooksby was honored as the Central Valley Conference's Most Valuable Player for boys basketball in the all-conference voting for the 2021 spring/summer season.
Brooksby, a unanimous selection, was joined on the first team by teammate Corbin Picknell, a senior. Picknell was one of five selected to the All-Defensive Team.
Senior Vicente Alcantar of Oakland received honorable mention and was also named to the All-Defensive Team.
Jeff Clark, who guided the Oakers to a 13-5 record, shared the Coach of the Year award with Perry Ordeman of Central Linn.
Central Valley Conference
Boys Basketball All-League
Most Valuable Player — Baker Brooksby, jr., Oakland.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Perry Ordeman, Central Linn; Jeff Clark, Oakland.
First Team
Baker Brooksby, jr., Oakland; Corbin Picknell, sr., Oakland; Bryon Bishop, sr., Regis; Danny Aguilar, sr., Jefferson; Diego Aguilar, soph., Jefferson; Justin Krabill, sr., Central Linn.
Second Team
Cole King, soph., East Linn Christian; Aaron Crowell, sr., Central Linn; Jace Aguilar, soph., Jefferson; Ethan Slayden, sr., East Linn Christian; Trent Bateman, jr., Monroe; Nick Woods, jr., Regis.
Honorable Mention
Ryan Rowland. soph., Central Linn; Vicente Alcantar, sr., Oakland; Zach Wusstig, soph., Jefferson; Gino Martini, sr., Lowell; Devin King, jr., East Linn Christian; Ben Schneiter, soph., Central Linn; Tom Koch, sr., Monroe.
All-Defensive Team
Vicente Alcantar, sr., Oakland; Bryon Bishop, sr., Regis; Corbin Picknell, sr., Oakland; Danny Aguilar, sr., Jefferson; Ryan Rowland, soph., Central Linn.
