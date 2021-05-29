Baker Brooksby and Corbin Picknell were a lethal 1-2 punch for the Oakland High School boys basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
The two talented multi-sport athletes combined for 43 points as they helped the Oakers pick up a 57-43 win over Central Linn of Halsey in a Central Valley Conference game at the Nut House in Oakland.
Brooksby, a 5-foot-11 junior wing, matched his career-high with 22 points and added six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Picknell, a 6-0 senior guard, had 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Brooksby and Picknell each made four 3-pointers. The Oakers improved to 3-2 on the truncated spring season. The 2020-21 winter season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Those are two guys who played varsity minutes for us last year,” said Oakland coach Jeff Clark. “It’s nice they’re leading us, and Vicente (Alcantar), Silas (Strempel), Marcus (Carlson) and Cole (Collins) coming in and doing what we’re asking them to do. We’re learning on the run.”
The Oakers lost 10 seniors off the 2019-20 team that won the CVC title with a 12-0 record and finished 25-5 overall. Oakland lost to Santiam in the fourth-place game at the Class 2A state tournament.
Picknell and Alcantar are the two seniors on the team this season. Alcantar contributed eight points, eight rebounds and three assists against the Cobras (0-3).
The first half was close with Oakland leading 28-27, but the Oakers outscored Central Linn 14-5 in the third to take a 42-32 advantage heading into the final period. Oakland held on in the fourth, converting seven of nine foul shots.
“It was a good game. We made a nice run in the last three minutes of the third quarter,” Clark said. “We picked up our defense. We were able to get the misses and turn them into transition baskets.”
Sophomore Ryan Rowland led three Cobras in double figures with 13 points. Justin Krabill and Aaron Crowell each scored 11.
“Central Linn is much improved over last year,” Clark said.
Oakland travels to Lebanon Tuesday for a conference game with East Linn Christian.
“We want to win every one of our games,” Clark said. “We’re trying to get the most out of the season we can for the seniors and also want to make the sure the underclassmen are growing and making improvements.”
CENTRAL LINN (43) — Ryan Rowland 13, J. Krabill 11, Crowell 11, Schneiter 5, Belecastro 3, Holmes, Dickerson, Beach, Kirk, B. Krabill. Totals 17-42 4-8 43.
OAKLAND (57) — Baker Brooksby 22, Picknell 21, Alcantar 8, Collins 3, Carlson 3, Strempel, Branton, Baimbridge, Scribner. Totals 18-50 11-16 57.
Central Linn 16 11 5 11 — 43
Oakland 16 12 14 15 — 57
3-Point Shots — C.L. 5 (Rowland 3, J. Krabill 1, Belacastro 1), Oak. 10 (Brooksby 4, Picknell 4, Alcantar 1, Collins 1). Total Fouls — C.L. 15, Oak. 10.
JV Score — Central Linn 21, Oakland 13 (two quarters).
